FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 3 (VIDEO)

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 2-1*

The Monarchs defense pitched another shutout in blowing out La Mirada, 49-0. Mater Dei led 42-0 at halftime and rested their starters in the second half. Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, including two to big tight end Michael Martinez.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 3-0

The Braves blew out Honolulu (Hawaii) Mililani 52-14 led by a dominant performance by junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei completed 26-32 passes for 373 yards and six touchdowns and had several throws that were college level. Cole Aubrey had four sacks to pace the Braves defense.

3. (3) Centennial, Corona, 3-0

The Huskies dominated a talented Pittsburg (Calif.) team 33-7 led by yet another strong defensive showing. Drake Jackson and Korey Foreman were dominant up front and wide out Reggie Retzlaff caught a pair of touchdowns and threw another in the win.

4. (4) JSerra, 3-0

The Lions won a nail biter against Bishop Amat 21-20. The Lancers scored a touchdown with 1:02 left and went for two but a potential game winning completion fell short in the end zone. Chris Street led the way for the Lions with 117 yards and two touchdowns.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 3-0

The Diablos knocked off an always tough La Habra team 28-14. Two-way standout JoJo Forest made big plays on both sides of the ball with a 47 yard touchdown reception and a 51 yard interception return for another score.

6. (6) Orange Lutheran, 2-1

The Lancers got back in the win column with a 42-17 win over Vista Murrieta. Ryan Hilinski threw for three touchdowns, including two to Kyle Ford, and Reggie Strong rushed for two more scores and had a strong defensive effort from his safety position as well.

7. (7) Upland, 2-0

The Highlanders looked good coming off a bye and blew out Redlands East Valley 35-7. Washington running back commit Cameron Davis rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns and fellow Husky commit Taj Davis (no relation) had five catches for 91 yards and a score.

8. (8) Oaks Christian, 3-0 (vs. Alemany, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Lions beat one of the teams in the state of Washington, Eastside Catholic, 35-12 in a dominating Honor Bowl performance. In the three-game Honor Bowl event, Lions running back Zach Charbonnet was the best player we saw all day and it really wasn’t close.

9. (10) Westlake, 3-0

The Warriors knocked off previously undefeated Oxnard, 24-20. Jason Heller caught a pair of touchdowns and continues to show he,s among the most underrated players in the state.

10. (12) Chaminade, 2-1 (vs. Folsom, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

After a tough opening season loss to Oaks Christian, Chaminade has looked very good the last two weeks. The defense is as good as advertised and will have a huge challenge this week against NorCal power Folsom.

The next 10:

11. (13) Cajon, 3-0

12. (9) Serra, 1-1 (at Long Beach Poly, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

13. (14) Servite, 2-0 (vs. Roosevelt, 7p, Prep Zone)

14. (15) Norco, 2-1

15. (16) Calabasas, 1-1

16. (17) Bishop Amat, 2-1

17. (11) Long Beach Poly, 2-1 (vs. Serra, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

18. (NR) Corona Del Mar, 2-1

19. (NR) Cathedral, 3-0

20. (20) Lawndale, 1-1

*Mater Dei’s season-opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats the Monarchs on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.

Dropped out:

La Habra, Santa Margarita