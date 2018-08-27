FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 2

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his latest rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 1-1*

The Monarchs blew out perennial national power Bishop Gorman, 42-0, the first time the Gaels have been shut out since 2006. Quarterback Bryce Young, running back Sean Dollars and two-way athlete Bru McCoy had dominant performances for the Monarchs.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 2-0 (vs. Honolulu (Hawaii) Mililani, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Braves pitched another shutout and their defense looks downright scary right now. Bosco blew out an over-matched Bakersfield (Calif.) Garces squad, 56-0, and allowed 10 total yards of offense. The Braves will take on Honolulu (Hawaii) Mililani on Friday.

3. (3) Centennial (Corona), 2-0

The Huskies rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to pull from the Lancers late, 45-28. Centennials defense stepped up big in the second half and the Huskies rushed for 232 yards to pound their way to a hard fought game.

4. (6) JSerra, 2-0

The Lions dominated on both sides of the ball against a very talented Calabasas team to win 49-21. JSerra looks like a legitimate threat in the loaded Trinity League and it’s tough to find a weakness. Two-way standout Tyler Shimomura made plays on both sides of the ball and in the return game.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 2-0 (vs. LaHabra, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Diablos had an impressive 30-20 win over Santa Margarita. Akili Arnold again showed why he’s among the state’s most versatile and under-rated players in the state with three interceptions. ASU bound quarterback Joey Yellen threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

6. (4) Orange Lutheran, 1-1

Despite a big game from quarterback Ryan Hilinski and wide out Kyle Ford, the Lancers fell to Centennial 45-28 in a game they led 21-10 at halftime. Hilinski finished 27-32 for 328 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a score in the loss.

7. (7) Upland, 1-0

Upland had a bye this past weekend and will take on Redlands East Valley in a Thursday night matchup.

8. (8) Oaks Christian, 2-0

The Lions blew out an overmatched Edison team 38-7. Michigan commit Zach Charbonnet had another big game, rushing for 161 yards rushing on 14 carries and two touchdowns to go with an interception on defense.

9. (9) Serra, 1-0

The Cavs offense looked as explosive as we have seen in a long time in their big 41-22 win over San Mateo (Calif.) Serra. Junior quarterback Doug Brumfield was dealing and had 4-5 weapons to choose from with Justin Lockhart and Melquan Stovall catching two touchdowns a piece.

10. (10) Westlake, 2-0

The Warriors took out Mission Hills 28-13. Texas linebacker commit De’Gabriel Floyd had a 75-yard kick off return for a touchdown and Washington DB commit Kamren Fabiculanan had a pick-six in this one.

The next 10:

11. (13) Long Beach Poly, 2-0 (at Los Alamitos, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

12. (12) Chaminade, 1-1

13. (16) Cajon, 2-0 (at Murrieta Valley, 7:30, Prime Ticket)

14. (18) Servite, 2-0

15. (14) Norco, 1-1

16. (11) Calabasas, 0-1

17. (17) Bishop Amat, 2-0*

18. (15) Santa Margarita, 1-1

19. (20) La Habra, 1-1 (at Mission Viejo, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

20. (NR) Lawndale, 1-0

Dropped out:

Valencia

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player. Until someone beats them on the field, they’ll stay at No. 1 in our rankings.