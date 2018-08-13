FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 0

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his first rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

1. Mater Dei

The Monarchs lost a lot of talent but have plenty of difference makers led by two-way standout Bru McCoy. Junior quarterback Bryce Young is the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback and Myles Murao is the region’s best offensive lineman. On defense, look for a big year from tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson and the secondary is loaded led by Elias Ricks, the nation’s top junior corner, Darion Green-Warren and versatile safeties Jeremiah Criddell and William Nimmo.

2. St. John Bosco

No one returns more talent than the Braves. Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei could be the nation’s best at his position and running back George Holani, receivers Colby Bowman and Kris Huston and tight end Jude Wolfe lead a dynamic offense. The team is huge up front on both sides of the ball and has an elite secondary led by corners Chris Steele and Trent McDuffie.

3. Centennial (Corona)

The defense looks like the Huskies’ best in years, led by talented defensive end Drake Jackson. The offense will always score points and return their top two running backs in Thomas Kinslow and Octavio Cortes and junior receiver Gary Bryant is one of the best in the region.

4. Orange Lutheran

The Lancers will have one of the most explosive passing offenses in the country. Ryan Hilinski is a top five quarterback in the country, wide out Kyle Ford could be the nation’s best at his position and Logan Loya, tight end Ethan Rae and Elijah Mojarro are very tough covers as well. Linebackers Jackson Cloyd and Zach Brogden and defensive backs JojJo Hawkins and KJ Trujillo are all next-level prospects.

5. Mission Viejo

New head coach Chad Johnson comes over from St. John Bosco and has a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Joey Yellen, running back Akili Arnold and two-way athlete JoJo Forest should all have big senior years. Reece Hite and Lance Keneley lead a strong defense up front and sophomore Mavin Anderson could have a big year on both sides of the ball.

6. JSerra

The Lions should be fun to watch on offense led by quarterback Caden Bell, running back Chris Street and a loaded receiver group via Tarik Luckett, Munir McClain and Tyler Shimomura. The Lions are always strong up front and Shawn Nielsen leads a strong defensive line. If the young secondary can mature, JSerra will be very tough to beat.

7. Upland

The offense is led by running back Cameron Davis, one of the top backs out West and Taj Davis, one of the most explosive pass catchers in the region. If sophomore quarterback Cole Boop can step in and have a strong year, the offense should be very good. Junior linebacker Justin Flowe could be the top defensive player in the West and looks like a college player right now.

8. Oaks Christian

The Lions have elite talent on both sides of the ball. Running back Zach Charbonnet is the top back out West and junior receiver Bryce Farrell is explosive with the ball in his hands. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux could be the nation’s top pass rusher and linebacker Josh Calvert should have a big year.

9. Serra

The Cavs always have weapons and this year is no exception. Quarterback Doug Brumfield looks primed for a breakout season and receivers LV Bunkley-Shelton, Ronald Gilliam and Melquan Stovall are all very talented. Linebacker Justin Houston should make a ton of plays, corner Max Williams is one of the nation’s top cover corners and Anthony Beavers is a talented young safety.

10. Chaminade

The defense could be elite led by stud linebacker Blake Antzoulatos, corner Chris Rankins and safety/linebacker Michael Erhart. Defensive lineman Liam Gilhuly and linebacker and Jonathan Thomas are also college prospects. Quarterback Ryan Stevens leads the offense and is one of the most efficient signal callers in the area.

The next 10:

11. Calabasas

12. Bishop Amat

13. Long Beach Poly

14. Westlake

15. Norco

16. Santa Margarita

17. Corona Del Mar

18. Cajon

19. Murrieta Valley

20. La Habra