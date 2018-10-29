FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Pre-Playoffs Edition

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his pre-postseason rankings for the 2018 CIF Southern Section football season.

ICYMI: See our TV/streaming schedule.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) St. John Bosco, 10-0

The Braves finished off an undefeated regular season with a 56-0 shutout over Servite. Bosco will host Serra in round of the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in arguably the toughest division in the country.

2. (2) Centennial, Corona, 10-0

The Huskies led 77-0 at the half and cruised to another blowout win taking down Roosevelt 84-14. It’s the fourth time this year Centennial has scored over 70 points in a game. The Huskies are definitely peaking at the right time and will be a very tough out in the playoffs. A potential semifinal match-up with Mater Dei would be an instant classic.

3. (3) Mater Dei, 8-2*

The Monarchs rolled over Orange Lutheran 45-7 led by a nice effort by the Monarchs’ running game. Shakobe Harper rushed for 138 yards and a score and Sean Dollars added two touchdowns on the ground as well. Mater Dei is a little banged up but has young talent all over the field and is primed for a long playoff run.

4. (4) Oaks Christian, 10-0

Defensive end Jack Lenthall picked off a Westlake pass and ran it back 20 yards for a touchdown with just under two minutes to play to give the Lions the 13-7 win. Oaks will play Chaminade in a rematch from a Week 0 game earlier this season and a potential semifinal with St. John Bosco would be a lot of fun to watch.

5. (5) JSerra, 8-2

The Lions beat Santa Margarita 42-17 to cap off their best season since joining the Trinity League. Junior running back Chris Street had a pair of touchdowns and Calvin Mouisset blocked his sixth-career punt, a school record. The Lions will take on Long Beach Poly in a rematch of last year’s Round One.

6. (7) Mission Viejo, 5-5**

The Diablos got back in the win column with a big 37-7 win over Tesoro. Akili Arnold took the opening kickoff back 99 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Joey Yellen and a tough defense took over from there. Yellen was 22-37 for 291 yards and two touchdowns, both to athlete JoJo Forest.

7. (6) Orange Lutheran, 5-5

The Lancers lost to Mater Dei 45-7 to close out the regular season. Wide out JoJo Hawkins continued his standout play with a solid 10 catch/104 yard and a touchdown performance. Orange Lutheran will open the playoffs against Centennial, one of the nation’s hottest teams and a team who beat the Lancers once already this season.

8. (9) Bishop Amat, 9-1

The Lancers needed to come-from-behind to beat Alemany but did it in dramatic fashion. On 3rd and 19 with just 54 seconds left in the game, quarterback Blake Archuleta hit Jaden Allen for a 34-yard touchdown to pull out the 24-19 win. Amat will open up with Mission Viejo in Round 1 of the playoffs in what could be the best game of the opening weekend.

9. (10) Calabasas, 8-2

Quarterback Jaden Casey threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another and wide out Jermaine Burton caught two of those touchdowns and added a kickoff return for a score. The Coyotes are the No. 3 see in Division II and will open up the playoffs against St. Francis.

10. (11) Corona Del Mar, 8-1-1

It was another big game for junior quarterback Ethan Garbers who passed for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Tthe Sea Kings have scored 43 offensive touchdowns this year… Garbers has passed for run for 42 of them! CDM received the No. 1 seed in Div, IV and will open up with Redondo Union.

The next 10:

11. (12) Cajon, 9-1

12. (13) Norco, 8-2

13. (14) San Clemente, 6-4

14. (15) Villa Park, 10-0

15. (8) Upland, 8-2

16. (16) Lawndale, 8-2

17. (17) Los Alamitos 8-1-1

18. (NR) Grace Brethren, 8-2

19. (18) Westlake, 7-3

20. (19) Sierra Canyon, 7-3

*Mater Dei’s opening win over Bishop Amat was forfeited due to playing with an in-eligible player.

** Mission Viejo had four games forfeited for playing with an ineligible player.