FOX Sports West 2017 HS Football Rankings: Week 10 (VIDEO)

Greg Biggins of Scout.com breaks down his final rankings of the regular season for the CIF-SS football season.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 9-0

The Mater Dei offense scored at will and the defense was all over Lancers QB Ryan Hilinski in the 51-21 win. Amon-Ra St Brown caught three more touchdowns in this one.

2. (2) Centennial, Corona, 7-1

The Huskies were tied with Norco 28-28 and then exploded in the second half with 35 straight points to pull away 63-28. Tanner McKee was dynamic throwing it and running it and showed why he’s as talented as any QB in the country.

3. (3) St. John Bosco, 7-2

The Braves pulled away in the second half to take down a tough Servite team 42-17. George Holani rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown and had a TD reception in the victory.

4. (4) Mission Viejo, 9-0 (Vs. San Clemente, Friday, 7:30p, FSW)

The Diablos finally had their bye and should be rested and healthy next week when they take on 9-0 San Clemente for the league title.

5. (5) Upland, 9-0

The Highlanders put up 77 points in a dominant win over Etiwanda 77-21. Cameron Davis had four touchdowns — two rushing, one on a kickoff return and one receiving.

6. (6) Chaminade, 8-1 (Vs. Bishop Amat, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Eagles had a dogfight with Notre Dame but pulled out a tough 40-35 win. Ryan Stevens threw two second-half scores and cornerback Chris Rankins had a pick-6 in the 4th quarter to seal the deal.

7. (8) Rancho Cucamonga, 8-1

The Cougars took down Damien 56-9. Justyn Alexander and Sean Dollars ran the ball well and Jeremiah Criddell is always good for at least one big play a game.

8. (9) Long Beach Poly, 8-1 (At Serra, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

Poly QB Matt Corral threw for 300 yards and six touchdowns and the Jackrabbits mauled Lakewood 64-0. The Jackrabbits only gave up 10 points in league play. They’ll take on Serra next week on Prep Zone.

9. (10) Santa Margarita, 6-3

In what was arguably the most exciting game of the weekend, the Eagles beat JSerra 36-35 after scoring a late touchdown and going for two and the win with :30 left in the game. RB Chad Magyar was a load to deal with and QB Josiah Norwood was clutch in the 4th quarter.

10. (7) JSerra, 7-2

The Lions lost a heart breaker to Santa Margarita 36-35 after JSerra converted a two-point conversion with :30 left in the game. A tough St. John Bosco squad awaits this week.

The next 10:

11. (11) San Clemente, 9-0 (At Mission Viejo, Friday, 7:30p, FSW)

12. (12) Valencia, Valencia, 8-1

13. (15) Heritage, 7-1 (At Paloma Valley, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

14. (16) Sierra Canyon, 8-1

15. (13) Servite, 6-3

16. (17) Calabasas, 8-1

17. (18) Paraclete, 8-1

18. (14) Orange Lutheran, 5-4

19. (19) Charter Oak, 9-0

20. (NR) Bishop Amat, 5-4 (At Chaminade, Friday, 7p, Prep Zone)

Dropped out: Roosevelt, Eastvale