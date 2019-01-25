Follow along: Doughty, Gibson journey through NHL All-Star Game

The NHL All-Star break is upon us and with it comes the opportunity for Southern Cal to represent in the Bay.

LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson are both in San Jose to take part in the All-Star Game and festivities that go along with it.

Follow along with their journey right here, as FOX Sports West’s Carrlyn Bathe and Taylor Felix join Doughty and Gibby through the process and share the inside scoop of what it’s like to be one of the top players in the game.

Doughty, making his fifth-straight All-Star appearance, is currently the LA Kings assist leader with 23 through the team’s first 50 games. Gibson, appearing in his second All-Star Game, heads into the break with a .919 save percentage, .01 percent higher than the League average.

“I love playing here, even though the fans boo me a lot. I embrace it, I love it.” – @dewyy8 on playing in San Jose #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/k1zWcnWG2G — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 26, 2019

Asking Gibby about Dewey ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BB8B3gmzvf — Carrlyn Bathe (@CarrlynBathe) January 25, 2019

The @dewyy8 country bobblehead made it out to the #NHLAllStar weekend and the reviews are in…#HiTechHockey pic.twitter.com/Q0hoSHbpXZ — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 25, 2019