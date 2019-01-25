Follow along: Doughty, Gibson journey through NHL All-Star Game
The NHL All-Star break is upon us and with it comes the opportunity for Southern Cal to represent in the Bay.
LA Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson are both in San Jose to take part in the All-Star Game and festivities that go along with it.
Follow along with their journey right here, as FOX Sports West’s Carrlyn Bathe and Taylor Felix join Doughty and Gibby through the process and share the inside scoop of what it’s like to be one of the top players in the game.
Doughty, making his fifth-straight All-Star appearance, is currently the LA Kings assist leader with 23 through the team’s first 50 games. Gibson, appearing in his second All-Star Game, heads into the break with a .919 save percentage, .01 percent higher than the League average.
“I love playing here, even though the fans boo me a lot. I embrace it, I love it.” – @dewyy8 on playing in San Jose #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/k1zWcnWG2G
— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 26, 2019
The face on this little #NHLDucks fan says it all.
What a #NHLAllStar experience for these two!@JohnGibson35 | #GibHimTheVezina pic.twitter.com/bv9uZFdnYW
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 26, 2019
Asking Gibby about Dewey ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BB8B3gmzvf
— Carrlyn Bathe (@CarrlynBathe) January 25, 2019
The @dewyy8 country bobblehead made it out to the #NHLAllStar weekend and the reviews are in…#HiTechHockey pic.twitter.com/Q0hoSHbpXZ
— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 25, 2019
Since it's #AngelsNight, our three @Angels guests had the chance to announce tonight's starting lineup!
Come for the cheers, stay for Shohei Ohtani announcing @JohnGibson35 in Japanese! pic.twitter.com/1eoFdyqwkk
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 24, 2019
Good morning, San Jose!#NHLAllStar | #GibHimTheVezina pic.twitter.com/H1RIDrH7nT
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 25, 2019
How does #NHLAllStar and @AnaheimDucks goaltender @JohnGibson35 up his game?
He caught up with @JamieHersch and @KevinWeekes at Media Day! pic.twitter.com/2TF5wn0i3k
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 25, 2019
