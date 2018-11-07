Floyd Mayweather: I never agreed to fight Tenshin Nasukawa
What we have here is a failure to communicate …. a wise man once said.
Just days after announcing plans to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Mayweather, the retired boxer with a 50-0 career record, claimed he never agreed to the deal in the long post on Wednesday.
View this post on Instagram
Now that I am back on U.S. soil after a long and disappointing trip to Tokyo, I now have the time to address you, my fans and the media in regard to the upcoming event on December 31st that was recently announced. First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the "Rizen Fighting Federation". What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of "One Entertainment" was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a "Special Bout" purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. Once I arrived to the press conference, my team and I were completely derailed by the new direction this event was going and we should have put a stop to it immediately. I want to sincerely apologize to my fans for the very misleading information that was announced during this press conference and I can assure you that I too was completely blindsided by the arrangements that were being made without my consent nor approval. For the sake of the several fans and attendees that flew in from all parts of the world to attend this past press conference, I was hesitant to create a huge disturbance by combating what was being said and for that I am truly sorry. I am a retired boxer that earns an unprecedented amount of money, globally, for appearances, speaking engagements and occasional small exhibitions.
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on
When the fight was ‘announced’, the 20-year-old Nasukawa, speaking at a news conference alongside Mayweather, called it “probably the biggest event of my life so far.”
He also vowed to end Mayweather’s long string of victories.
“Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past, and I would like to be the man who makes history,” Nasukawa said, speaking through an interpreter. “My punch can change history. And I will show that to you. So please stay tuned.”
Mayweather sat calmly and then praised his young opponent.
“I think he’s young, very strong and very fast and he undefeated so it’s obvious he’s doing something right.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.