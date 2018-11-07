Floyd Mayweather: I never agreed to fight Tenshin Nasukawa

What we have here is a failure to communicate …. a wise man once said.

Just days after announcing plans to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on Dec. 31 in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Mayweather, the retired boxer with a 50-0 career record, claimed he never agreed to the deal in the long post on Wednesday.

When the fight was ‘announced’, the 20-year-old Nasukawa, speaking at a news conference alongside Mayweather, called it “probably the biggest event of my life so far.”

He also vowed to end Mayweather’s long string of victories.

“Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past, and I would like to be the man who makes history,” Nasukawa said, speaking through an interpreter. “My punch can change history. And I will show that to you. So please stay tuned.”

Mayweather sat calmly and then praised his young opponent.

“I think he’s young, very strong and very fast and he undefeated so it’s obvious he’s doing something right.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.