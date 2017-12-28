Dana White on ‘Undisputed’: Don’t count Floyd Mayweather out of UFC
Floyd Mayweather to the UFC is one of hottest rumors in sports.
Dana White added some fuel to the fire on Thursday.
The UFC President sat in on ‘Undisputed’ and stated he has a meeting with Mayweather’s people later on the day.
‘Don’t count anything out,” White said.
"I don't think anybody at this table believes @FloydMayweather is really retired. Floyd goes through money…He will fight again." — @danawhite pic.twitter.com/fZMP8jurUD
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 28, 2017
20146-20149