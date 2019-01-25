Flashback Friday: Vlad Guerrero gets call of a lifetime from Baseball Hall of Fame

A year ago, Vladimir Guerrero joined the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The longtime Angels slugger was elected to Cooperstown in just his second year on the ballot after collected 392 votes (92.9 percent).

Guerrero joined Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Alan Trammell, Jack Morris and Trevor Hoffman as members of the Class of 2018.

Guerrero, the 2004 American League MVP, spent 2004-09 with the Angels and helped the club to five straight AL West titles (2004-08).

During his time in Anaheim, Guerrero hit 173 home runs and drove in 616 runs in 846 games played. His .319 batting average as a member of the Angels is the highest mark in franchise history.

Guerrero, a native of Nizao, Dominican Republic, is the 11th former Angels player to make the Hall of Fame, along with Hoyt Wilhlem, Frank Robinson, Nolan Ryan, Rod Carew, Reggie Jackson, Don Sutton, Dave Winfield, Bert Blyleven, Eddie Murray, and Rickey Henderson.

Guerrero, however, would become the first player to wear an Angels hat into Cooperstown during his induction.

You can watch his speech in the video up top.