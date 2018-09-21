Flashback Friday 2018: Mater Dei, IMG Academy stars as kids

It’s time, once again, to embarrass some teenagers!

Each week, we post pics of the stars of our CIF Southern Section Game of the Week when they were youngsters.

Tonight, it’s an extra-special matchup as IMG Academy (Fla.), the No. 1 team in the nation according to MaxPreps, faces off vs. Mater Dei, themselves ranked No. 3 in the country.

Full coverage kicks off tonight (7:30p) on Prime Ticket.

Say cheese fellas!