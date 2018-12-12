Extra voltage: Chargers’ Badgley earns Player of the Week honors

The Chargers are kicking things up a notch.

For the second-straight week, LA is the home of the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN CHARGERS HISTORY We see you, @MikeBadgley15! pic.twitter.com/RJOloU0hLY — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 9, 2018

Following in the footsteps of Desmond King, kicker Michael Badgley earned the honors this week after nailing a franchise-record 59-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. The boot was also the third-longest in NFL history by a kicker within the first seven games of his career.

Badgley added to his success by making each of his three other field goal attempts on the day from 45, 32 and 31 yards, respectively.

The New Jersey native has also set the Chargers kicker record for most points scored through seven career games with 62.

The Bolts ended up taking down the Bengals 26-21 to stay a game out of first place in the West. Who they trail? The Kansas City Chiefs who will be hosting the Chargers on Thursday Night Football.