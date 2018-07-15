Even without Garrett Richards, Angels have several assets to deal at trade deadline

As the halfway point of the MLB season quickly approaches with the All-Star break just days away, the same question resonates throughout each of the 30 ball clubs: are you a buyer or seller?

Standing at 48-47 and a double digit deficit in the Wild Card chase entering Saturday’s game with the Dodgers, MLB on FOX analyst Ken Rosenthal explains that the Los Angeles Angels are indeed sellers.

Many experts projected starting pitcher Garrett Richards to be the Halos top bargaining piece as the July 31 deadline creeps up, but after the 30-year-old righty elected to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a damaged UCL, ending his season and most of next, the Angels will have to look elsewhere for trade value.

Rosenthal believes this value lies in the hands of the bullpen with several players in particular standing out. The Angels relievers currently have the 14th best ERA in the league with an 3.83 mark.

Only time will tell if the Angels stay true to their seller position as they aim to erase the 10 game deficit to divisional rival Seattle Mariners for the second Wild Card spot in the back half of the season.