Is Todd Gurley the NFL MVP for 2017? Eric Dickerson makes case for Rams stud RB
Eric Dickerson knows a thing or two about the Rams … and, about being an elite running back.
The NFL Hall of Famer made a case on Wednesday for Los Angeles third-year RB Todd Gurley and Gurley’s shot an NFL MVP award for the 2017 season.
Watch the video up top to hear the discussion.
Gurley, named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row, has 1,305 yards rushing and 13 TDs and 788 yards receiving and another 6 scores.
Congratulations to @TG3II for being named the 2017 Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award, given to the #LARams Most Valuable Player. #Gurley4MVP pic.twitter.com/K3eq9dQi3m
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 27, 2017
