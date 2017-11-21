Egyptian International Omar Gaber joins LAFC from FC Basel

Carlos Vela has company on LAFC’s roster.

Egyptian International and FC Basel defender/midfielder Omar Gaber has agreed to join LAFC on a one-year loan deal starting in January. The 25-year-old helped Egypt qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the nation’s first World Cup appearance since 1990, and played under current LAFC Head Coach Bob Bradley with the national team from 2011-2013

Joining the Swiss club FC Basel in 2016, Gaber won the Swiss Super League title and Swiss Cup with the team in 2016-2017. He’s featured a total of 17 teams with the Swiss champs.

“I loved working with all the Egyptian players, and had a great opportunity to get to know Omar during that time,” Bradley said in a press release. “He’s always been admired by teammates and fans for his all-around contributions and willingness to give everything on the field. I am proud to welcome Omar Gaber to LAFC.”

Gaber joins Vela on the LAFC roster before the club takes part in the 2017 MLS Expansion Draft on Dec. 12.