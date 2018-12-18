Early Signing Period: What To Expect Wednesday (One-Hour Live Show, 12p, FOX Sports West)
Who’s ready for some Wednesday Afternoon Lights?!
Don’t miss the debut of our ‘Early Signing Period Special’ Wednesday on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App starting at 12p PT.
WHAT TO EXPECT
The one-hour, live show will feature a total of five CIF-SS football student-athletes, who will announce their decisions at their respective high schools or homes.
Reporters Sam Farber, Chris Rix, Rahshaun Haylock, Taylor Felix and David Gascon will each join one athlete on-site to discuss their decision following each announcement.
Also included in the one-hour special, a sit-down interview with Bru McCoy, five-star Athlete from Mater Dei, who will not commit during early signing period, but will discuss his options going into 2019.
The athletes include:
Mase Funa, Mater Dei, LB, 4-star, USC, Oregon
Ralen Goforth, St. John Bosco, LB, 3-star, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Vanderbilt
Drake Jackson, Centennial, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Oregon, Illinois
Ty McCullouch, Rancho Verde, WR, 3-star, Boise State, Cal & Colorado State
Stephon Wright, Cathedral, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Illinois
Tune in tomorrow ⏳ https://t.co/N8AKHoxydq
— Stephon Wright (@Phon0nesix) December 18, 2018
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Boise State Broncos
- California Golden Bears
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Prep Zone
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Oregon Ducks
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
-