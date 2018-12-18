Early Signing Period: What To Expect Wednesday (One-Hour Live Show, 12p, FOX Sports West)

12P: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

Who’s ready for some Wednesday Afternoon Lights?!

Don’t miss the debut of our ‘Early Signing Period Special’ Wednesday on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App starting at 12p PT.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The one-hour, live show will feature a total of five CIF-SS football student-athletes, who will announce their decisions at their respective high schools or homes.

Reporters Sam Farber, Chris Rix, Rahshaun Haylock, Taylor Felix and David Gascon will each join one athlete on-site to discuss their decision following each announcement.

Also included in the one-hour special, a sit-down interview with Bru McCoy, five-star Athlete from Mater Dei, who will not commit during early signing period, but will discuss his options going into 2019.

The athletes include:

Mase Funa, Mater Dei, LB, 4-star, USC, Oregon

Ralen Goforth, St. John Bosco, LB, 3-star, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Vanderbilt

Drake Jackson, Centennial, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Oregon, Illinois

Ty McCullouch, Rancho Verde, WR, 3-star, Boise State, Cal & Colorado State

Stephon Wright, Cathedral, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Illinois