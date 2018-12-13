FOX Sports West to deliver one-hour ‘Early Signing Period Special’ Wednesday, Dec. 19

The FOX Sports West ‘2018 Early Signing Period Special’ will originate from the Prep Zone studio in Downtown Los Angeles as Kevin Barnett will host alongside 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins on Wednesday, Dec. 19.

Coverage begins at 12p on FSW and the FOX Sports App.

The full special will re-air later that day at 3p, 6p and 10p on FOX Sports West.

The one-hour, live show will feature a total of five CIF-SS football student-athletes, who will announce their decisions live at their respective high schools or homes.

Reporters Sam Farber, Chris Rix, Rahshaun Haylock, Taylor Felix and David Gascon will each join one athlete on-site to discuss their decision following each announcement.

Also included in the one-hour special, a sit-down interview with Bru McCoy, five-star Athlete from Mater Dei, who will not commit during early signing period, but will discuss his options going into 2019.

The athletes include:

Mase Funa, Mater Dei, LB, 4-star, USC, Oregon

Ralen Goforth, St. John Bosco, LB, 3-star, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Vanderbilt

Drake Jackson, Centennial, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Oregon, Illinois

Ty McCullouch, Rancho Verde, WR, 3-star, Boise State, Cal & Colorado State

Stephon Wright, Cathedral, DL, 4-star, USC, ASU, Washington, Illinois