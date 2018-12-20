Early Signing Period: Pac-12 schools loaded with CIF Southern Section talent

Early Signing Period is underway.

During Wednesday’s one-hour ‘Early Signing Period Special’ on FOX Sports West, we announced the commitment of five student athletes from the CIF Southern Section, four of whom would continue their academic and athletic careers at Pac-12 institutions.

In fact, 53 football players with CIF-SS ties signed National Letters of Intent with Pac-12 schools, highlighted by Oaks Chrsitian star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux — the No. 1 player in the state of California — inking with Oregon.

Along with Thibodeaux, seven players with SoCal ties are headed to Eugene, including linebacker Mase Funa, defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson and running back Sean Dollars from state champion Mater Dei.

The number of CIF-SS athletes who signed with Pac-12 schools on Wednesday:

Arizona: 2

Arizona State: 6

California: 3

Colorado: 3

Oregon 8

Oregon State: 6

Stanford: 3

UCLA: 4

USC: 9

Utah: 2

Washington: 5

Washington State: 2