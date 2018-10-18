Ducks, Nick Ritchie agree to three-year contract
FOX Sports West
The Ducks and Nick Ritchie agreed to a three-year contract on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-2, 234-pound left wing is locked up through the 2020-21 NHL season.
ROSTER NEWS: The @AnaheimDucks have officially signed Nick Ritchie to a three-year deal.#LetsGoDucks | #FOXSportsWest pic.twitter.com/pQL51GyNeE
— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) October 18, 2018
Ritchie, 22, has 59 points in 186 career games with the Ducks.
