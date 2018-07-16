Ducks sign center Adam Henrique to five-year contract extension

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique (14) celebrates his game winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Anaheim Ducks signed center Adam Henrique to a five-year contract extension, reportedly worth $5.825 million per year. The deal announced on Monday is set to keep Henrique in a Ducks uniform through the 2023-2024 season.

After eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Henrique was traded to Anaheim on November 30 during the 2017-2018 season. After netting four goals in 24 games with the Devils Henrique found himself in Anaheim, scoring 20 goals and 16 assists in just 57 games. The six-foot, 195 pound center made his mark on the Ducks’ roster last season, allowing for at least five more years of Henrique highlights in a Ducks uniform.

The 28-year-old took to social media to express his feelings toward his new contract…

Henrique joins Ryan Getzlaf, Brian Gibbons, Ryan Kesler, Ben Street and Rickard Rakell as centers listed on the Ducks current roster.