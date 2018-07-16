Ducks sign center Adam Henrique to five-year contract extension

The Anaheim Ducks signed center Adam Henrique to a five-year contract extension, reportedly worth $5.825 million per year. The deal announced on Monday is set to keep Henrique in a Ducks uniform through the 2023-2024 season.

UNCLE RICO IS STAYING IN ANAHEIM! We've signed @AdamHenrique to a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season: https://t.co/9eVSOD7LC7 pic.twitter.com/gTGNVLA270 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 16, 2018

After eight seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Henrique was traded to Anaheim on November 30 during the 2017-2018 season. After netting four goals in 24 games with the Devils Henrique found himself in Anaheim, scoring 20 goals and 16 assists in just 57 games. The six-foot, 195 pound center made his mark on the Ducks’ roster last season, allowing for at least five more years of Henrique highlights in a Ducks uniform.

Ready for so many more of these sweet, sweet @AdamHenrique goals! pic.twitter.com/vMYOAsI71k — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) July 16, 2018

The 28-year-old took to social media to express his feelings toward his new contract…

Always been a dream to play for the @anaheimducks and I’m excited to be staying for years to come! Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey thus far. Excited for many more great memories! @Topshelf_TSSM @Thorts19

PS. Had to draw in @shenrique1418 pic.twitter.com/0STKnqTu1q — Adam Henrique (@AdamHenrique) July 16, 2018

Henrique joins Ryan Getzlaf, Brian Gibbons, Ryan Kesler, Ben Street and Rickard Rakell as centers listed on the Ducks current roster.