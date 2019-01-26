NHL All-Star Weekend: Drew Doughty impressed with Skills Competition

Drew likes to have fun on the ice … this we know.

Drew Doughty is in San Jose as part of the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Doughty, the veteran Los Angeles Kings defender and winner of two Stanley Cups, has been voted to five-straight All-Star Games.

On Friday, Doughty took part in the NHL Skills Competition. See how Drew did here.

Also, history was made!

Listen below as Doughty talks about his impressions of his fellow competitors and what is means to be at the All-Star Game.