Drew Doughty, LA Kings agree to terms on eight-year contract

Drew Doughty isn’t going anywhere.

The veteran defenseman for the Los Angels Kings has agreed to terms on an 8-year contract on Friday.

Doughty, who posted a career-high 60 points (10-50=60) during the 2017-18 season, can officially sign the deal on July 1.

“Drew Doughty is one of the best defensemen in the world and we are obviously excited to have reached this point in the process in which he has committed to the Kings long-term,” said LA Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake in a statement. “This is great news for our organization and our fans and we will comment further once the contract has been signed and formally announced.”

The 28-year-old Ontario native has played every game of his NHL career with the Kings after being drafted second overall during the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Doughty has appeared in 770 regular-season games and has tallied 422 points (102-320=422). He currently ranks second on the LA Kings all-time list among defensemen in goals, assists and points (trailing only Blake in all three categories), and third in games played.

Doughty has also appeared in 84 postseason games (51 points) with theLA Kings, and is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion (2012 and 2014).