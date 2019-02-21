WATCH: Former Centennial star Drake Jackson does backflip … at 275 pounds!
FOX Sports West
Drake Jackson took his football talents from the fields of Centennial High School to the USC when Jackson committed to the Trojans during the Early Signing Period.
It was a huge pickup for USC at defensive end and Jackson has already been hard at work in the weight room … he’s up to 275 pounds!
His athleticism, which we saw for several seasons on Prep Zone, is on full display on this video.
Shhhh 🤫 pic.twitter.com/WEJWiuP6n6
— Thee Drake Jackson (@The99Athlete) February 21, 2019