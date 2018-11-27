Doc Rivers on ‘Undisputed’: Every night in the Western Conference is a battle
FOX Sports West
The Clippers own the best record in the Western Conference.
That is a heck of an accomplishment.
On Tuesday, LA coach Doc Rivers appeared on ‘Undisputed’ to talk about the squad’s hot start and why he wishes the ‘season would be over.’
Watch the video for more from the interview.
"When we walk in a room, and we talk to guys out there, and it's Jerry West, myself, and Steve Ballmer, it's a good threesome. … Steve Ballmer is the wealthiest team owner in sports, and that gives us an advantage." — @DocRivers pic.twitter.com/Iyyq8qesGv
— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 27, 2018