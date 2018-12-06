DJ Uiagalelei named finalist for Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award

DJ Uiagalelei had himself a heck of a junior season.

And just wait for what he’ll do as a senior!

On Thursday, the St. John Bosco quarterback was named a finalist for the 2018-19 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Award. He was also named the California Player of the Year.

The other two finalists, both seniors, are DB/WR Derek Stingley Jr. (Baton Rouge) and RB/WR Jake Smith (Scottsdale).

The winner will be announced next week.

Uiagalelei is the only junior to be named a finalist, all of whom possess a 3.30 GPA or higher, and is currently the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2020.

During the 2018 season, Uiagalelei passed for 3366 yards and 47 touchdowns, with only seven interceptions. He helped the Braves to a 13-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in league play.

St. John Bosco was ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the season before falling to Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final.