Diego Rossi nets a pair, leads LAFC past Toronto FC, 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Diego Rossi scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Carlos Vela added goals in Los Angeles FC’s 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto (7-14-6).

The first regular-season meeting between the teams was a father-son affair, pitting LAFC coach Bob Bradley against Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Bradley Bowl honors went to Bob, coaching in his 299th career MLS game.

LAFC will be back in action at Banc of California Stadium against the New England Revolution September 15.