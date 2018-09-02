Diego Rossi nets a pair, leads LAFC past Toronto FC, 4-2
TORONTO (AP) — Diego Rossi scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Carlos Vela added goals in Los Angeles FC’s 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.
🎥⚽️ Diego… ROSSI!!!
What a strike to make it 2-0!#TORvLAFC pic.twitter.com/oSdrz5wlJW
— LAFC (@LAFC) September 2, 2018
Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto (7-14-6).
The first regular-season meeting between the teams was a father-son affair, pitting LAFC coach Bob Bradley against Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Bradley Bowl honors went to Bob, coaching in his 299th career MLS game.
🎥⚽️ Carlos Vela secures 3 points in Toronto!#TORvLAFC pic.twitter.com/pD22PXgQ1l
— LAFC (@LAFC) September 2, 2018
LAFC will be back in action at Banc of California Stadium against the New England Revolution September 15.