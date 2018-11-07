Dez in the Big Easy: FS1 reaction to WR Bryant signing with Saints

The next time the New Orleans Saints face the Los Angeles Rams, there will be additional fire power on the outside

The Saints agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent receiver Dez Bryant on Wednesday, joining one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

The 30-year-old Bryant spent his first eight years in the NFL with Dallas and last season caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring play, for the Cowboys.

However, his professional reputation has been marred at times by public confrontations with coaches and teammates during games and practices.

Seeking salary cap relief, the Cowboys released Bryant after last season with two years remaining on the receiver’s five-year, $70 million contract.

Last season was Bryant’s best since he caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 TDs in 2014, which at the time was his third consecutive season with at least 1,200 yards receiving. He signed his last contract right after that but has not approached that level of production since — a central reason Dallas released him in April.

New Orleans (7-1), which has won seven straight and leads the NFC South Division, didn’t necessarily need another receiver.

Led by record-setting quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints rank seventh on offense overall, averaging 402.2 yards per game, and seventh in passing, averaging 289.9 yards. At the same time, New Orleans is without deep threat Ted Ginn Jr., who is currently on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until the final few weeks of the season, if he’s ready by then.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report