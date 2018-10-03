Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury get rowdy at final stop of press tour for Dec. 1 title bout

Los Angeles will play host to a massive heavyweight boxing title bout.

In one corner stands Deontay Wilder, 40-0 with 39 (!!!!) knockouts, a 6-foot-7 native of Alabama and a Bronze Medalist in the 2008 Olympic Games. Wilder is also the defending WBC world champion.

And in the other corner is Tyson Fury (think a 6-foot-9 version of Conor McGregor), a boisterous, undefeated (27-0) native of England whose first name pays tribute to boxing legend Mike Tyson. Fury is the former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world champion.

What’s not to love?

The pair will meet on Dec. 1 at Staples Center, the first significant heavyweight matchup since Lennox Lewis fought Mike Tyson in 2002.

It its lush boxing history, Los Angeles has seen legends Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, and Vitali Klitschko fight in the Southland.

And next, a battle of giant humans, and, personalities.

As for Wilder vs. Fury, while their mutual respect was on display early during Wednesday’s final stop of the fight’s press tour, things quickly turned violent.

“As much as I respect Fury, I fear no man and fully intend to knock him out like every man I’ve ever faced in the ring,” said Wilder, who will defend his title for the eighth time.

“This is the Tyson Fury show. It always has been. This is my era. Until someone beats me, I am the king of the heavyweight division. Long live the king,” added Fury.

Tickets are on sale now.