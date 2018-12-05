Deontay Wilder talks Tyson Fury decision and potential Anthony Joshua match

The highly anticipated bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went all 12 rounds and was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113, resulting in what many are calling a controversial tie.

"I always try to be a man of my word and I told people I was going to come and give a knockout and I tried to do it. I think my emotions got the best of me in the ring, allowing me to overthrow my punches." Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber ) analyzes his fight with Tyson Fury pic.twitter.com/QqNeL0RwzF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 4, 2018

Wilder believes his two knockdowns of Fury should have sealed him the win, but says that a rematch is the only way to truly settle the debate. It also seems that his next bout could be against Anthony Joshua, who he says his team has been working on setting up a fight against for over four months.

There’s been no official word yet on when we can expect to see Wilder back in the ring with presumably either Joshua or Fury for part two.