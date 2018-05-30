DeAndre Jordan could be the missing piece for a team up north Cowherd says

Keep DJ weird.

With the Clippers‘ big man on the free agency circuit, speculation runs rampant about where DeAndre Jordan could be playing basketball next season as one of the league’s highly coveted pieces. Should he stay in Los Angeles? Will he move to the east for a clearer track to the playoff?

Colin Cowherd went out on a limb with his favorite landing spot for Jordan, hoping to reunite the defensive stalwart with a dominate backcourt poised to contend in the Western Conference against the NBA’s best talent.

Jordan averaged 12.0 points and 15.2 rebounds per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the field this season.

He does have a $24.1 million player-option to remain with the Clippers next year, but is expected to opt out in hopes of securing a long-term contract as an unrestricted free agent.

UFAs are able to sign with teams beginning July 6 at 9:00a.