Deadline Dealing: Angels send Ian Kinsler to Red Sox for prospects

Yet another deadline domino has fallen.

Just as the clock struck midnight Eastern time signaling the start of MLB’s trade deadline day, the Los Angeles Angels announced their second major move.

The Angels will send second baseman Ian Kinsler to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for two minor league pitchers, LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Ty Buttrey.

Kinsler, who has appeared in 91 games in his first season with the Halos this year, is batting .239 with 13 home runs and 32 RBI; however, his bat has come alive as of late. In July, the 13-year vet is batting .320 with seven extra-base hits. The 2016 Gold Glove winner is also putting together one of his better defensive years, holding a .983 fielding percentage.

“It was a difficult decision,” general manager Billy Eppler said during a conference call after the move was announced, “but we’re excited about the players we’re getting back and their potential impact.”

In return for the 36-year-old, the Halos are bolstering their young core of pitchers on the cusp of getting the call up.

Buttery, 25, has appeared in 32 games for Triple-A Pawtucket this season, going 1-1 with one save and a 2.25 ERA. He has recorded 64 strikeouts, while walking 14 and his 13.09 strikeouts per nine innings rate ranks as second best among International League relievers. He was rated by MLB.com as the No. 19 prospect in the Boston organization. In seven minor league seasons, he has gone 17-33 with a 3.97 ERA, five saves and 389 strikeouts. The Matthews, NC native was selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Providence HS (Charlotte, NC).

“He looks pretty darn close to major league ready,” Eppler said.

Jerez, 26, who was also with Pawtucket this season, appeared in 33 games, going 2-1 with five saves, posting a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts. He ranks fifth in the International League with an 11.75 strikeouts per nine innings ratio and is ranked by MLB.com as the No. 23 prospect in the Red Sox system. In five minor league seasons, Jerez has pitched to a 14-14 record and 3.39 ERA in 166 relief appearances. A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, Jerez was originally selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft out of Grand Street Campus HS (Brooklyn, NY).

The Angels (54-53) recently traded catcher Martin Maldonado to division foe Houston Astros and sit 9 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the American League’s second Wild Card spot.

With the trade deadline at 1:oop. PST Tuesday, the Angels could be in a spot to shuffle a couple more pieces before opening a series on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:30p.