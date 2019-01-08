Lesson of the Day: Nobody feels bad for Nick Saban & Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama have won five of the last 10 national titles.

It’s a run that puts Saban the top of the all-time greatest coaching lists, in any sport.

That being said, it’s a little hard to feel bad for Saban and the Crimson Tide following their collapse vs. Clemson during Monday Night’s championship matchup.

As Joel Klatt of FS1 says in the video up top, Saban was simply out-coached by Dabo Swinney.

And speaking of the Tigers, how about Trevor Lawrence! The stud freshman quarterback passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns en route to Offensive MVP honors.

Colin Cowherd, for one, can’t wait to see what Lawrence can do in the NFL, even though, that’s two seasons away.

Shannon Sharpe knows why ‘Bama lost: It’s Drake’s fault.