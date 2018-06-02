CSU Fullerton wins College World Series Regional opener

It’s a long road to Omaha, but the Titans just moved one step closer.

CSU Fullerton led the entire way to take down Baylor, 6-2, in the opening game of the Stanford Regional Friday.

Colton Eastman led the Titans on the mound, taking a no-hit bid into the fifth before allowing his first base knock. The junior finished the night throwing seven strong, giving up one earned run en route to striking out eight, all while lowering his career postseason ERA to a mere 2.57. Eastman was named the Big West Pitcher of the Year earlier in the week after finishing the season with a 9-3 record, throwing 103.2 innings and recording 108 Ks.

Freshman Brett Borgogno got the scoring going early for the Titans with a two-out two-run double in the second. Despite Baylor bringing two across of their own in the sixth via small ball tactics aided by a Fullerton blunder, the Titans were able to capitalize in the 9th thanks to a Bears’ error in the outfield on a Hank LoForte fly ball that all but sealed the game. LoForte has now reached base in 40-straight games.

Fullerton will now await the winner of Stanford-Wright State for a clash in the winner’s bracket Saturday at 8:00p.

The Regional stage is a double elimination format and the winner will progress into a best-of-3 Super Regional beginning June 8.