College World Series: Fullerton advances to regional final on walk-off home run

It was the most improbable suspect doing the most improbable feat in the most improbable situation.

That is the scenario CSU Fullerton freshman Jace Chamberlin faced as he walked up to the plate in a tie ball game with two outs in the bottom of the 9th in the Stanford Regional of the College World Series.

A .318 hitter on the season, Chamberlin had only recorded two extra-base hits the entire year– both were doubles. Yet, as he approached the batters box nearing midnight Saturday with the bases empty, a swing fit for a Cinderella fairy tale left his arms.

Chamberlin connected and sent a ball soaring into right center field, richoceting off the scoreboard for his first career home run, catapulting Fullerton into the Regional finals where the Titans will now have to win just one game to advance to the Super Regionals while their opponent will have to beat them twice.

Chamberlin’s heroics over hosting Stanford sent the team into a frenzy and capped off a brutal defensive showdown fueled by solid outings from both starting pitchers. Tommy Wilson went six strong for the Titans, allowing just the one run and striking out six.

Now, Fullerton can relax slightly and soak in a matinee game between Stanford and Baylor, who the Titans beat Friday, to see who they will play in the night cap at 4:00p. If Fullerton wins that game, the team will move on to the Super Regionals. If the Titans lose, they will play a win-or-go home game Monday at 7:00p.

As for now, Jumbo just wants to embrace the improbable which he made oh so probable.