Sweet swim move! UFC’s Cyborg takes down Chargers coach at training camp
You don’t mess with Cyborg.
It appears Chargers receivers coach Phil McGeoghan wanted to see the UFC star in action.
TMZ Sports posted a funny video on Monday of Cyborg, the current Women’s Featherweight champion, showing some moves to McGeoghan, a former NFL player himself.
Cyborg, who has not mixed it up in The Octagon since March and fights out of Huntington Beach, joked with McGeoghan that she ‘had a job interview with the [Chargers] to be head of security.’