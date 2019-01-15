Cris Carter has some words of wisdom for Rams’ Marcus Peters
FOX Sports West
Marcus Peters needs to relax and get focused on his task at hand.
So says Cris Carter of ‘First Things First.’
Peters, the fiery defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams, has his work cut out for him against Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game.
Peters, who exchanged words with Payton following their regular-season matchup in Nov., has got to get off Twitter cause Payton & Co. are coming for points!
