Wounded Duck: Corey Perry likely out five months following right knee surgery

The Anaheim Ducks season is already off to a rocky start.

Veteran forward Corey Perry had surgery to repair meniscus and MCL injuries in his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.

The injury occurred during Monday night’s warmups vs. Arizona in NHL preseason action.

Perry, entering his 14th NHL season … all spent with the Ducks …. had 17 goals and 49 points in 71 games last season. He was named the NHL Most Valuable Player following the 2011-12 season.

For his career, Perry has played in 901 career games, scoring 353 goals and tallying 388 assists (741 points).

Perry is a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada. He also won the 2007 Stanley Cup title with the Ducks.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report