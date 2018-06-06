Say what?! Conor McGregor claims he agreed to fight at UFC 224

What’s going on here?

According to an Instagram post by Conor McGregor, the UFC lightweight claims he agreed to fight in Rio de Janeiro on May 12.

McGregor (21-3-0), recently named the fourth highest-paid athlete in the world according to Forbes, has been in hot water with the UFC since his violent outburst at UFC 223 media day in early April which injured two fighters.

McGregor, the No. 1-ranked lightweight contender (behind only champ Khabib Nurmagomedov), reportedly would have tangled with Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight titles at UFC 224 in Brazil had McGregor not thrown a dolly through a bus window, of course.

McGregor faces three charges of assault and one count of criminal mischief for the incident. He is due in court in New York on June 14.