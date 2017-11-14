Conor McGregor apologizes for behavior in Dublin; Called out by Oscar De La Hoya

Conor McGregor ‘learned’ his lesson, or so he says.

The UFC superstar posted a lengthy apology on Tuesday regarding his actions in Dublin at Bellator 187 on Friday.

And that’s not all. Oscar De La Hoya, who held boxing titles in six different weight classes during his 39-6 career, called out McGregor.

The retired De La Hoya went one step farther, saying he would need just ‘two rounds’ to dispatch McGregor.

Golden Boy on @dash_radio Tattoo & The Crew: 🎙@OscarDeLaHoya has been secretly training and says he only needs two rounds to knockout @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/9J9cGuS2MK — Golden Boy Boxing (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 13, 2017

De La Hoya was very critical of the Mayweather-McGregor matchup, but now seems to have changed his tune.

We’d pay to watch that fight!