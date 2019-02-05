Colin Cowherd: Why is Sean McVay getting a pass for Todd Gurley usage?
FOX Sports West
Sean McVay is getting a pass.
Why?
That’s the question posed by Colin Cowherd on Tuesday’s edition of ‘The Herd.’
Cowherd was curious why McVay wasn’t run through the ringer over his non-use of top running back Todd Gurley during Super Bowl LIII.
Who is really to blame for Rams rough showing in Super Bowl LIII?
And, if Gurley is in fact hurt, then McVay should be roasted a bit for giving out false or misleading information to the media.
Whatever the case may be, the result is still the same … the Rams got their butts kicked.
Former Rams RB Eric Dickerson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was stunned by the Rams performance, as well.