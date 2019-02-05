Colin Cowherd: Why is Sean McVay getting a pass for Todd Gurley usage?

Sean McVay is getting a pass.

Why?

That’s the question posed by Colin Cowherd on Tuesday’s edition of ‘The Herd.’

Cowherd was curious why McVay wasn’t run through the ringer over his non-use of top running back Todd Gurley during Super Bowl LIII.

And, if Gurley is in fact hurt, then McVay should be roasted a bit for giving out false or misleading information to the media.

Whatever the case may be, the result is still the same … the Rams got their butts kicked.

Former Rams RB Eric Dickerson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was stunned by the Rams performance, as well.