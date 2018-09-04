Colin Cowherd to the Raiders: What are you thinking?!

The Raiders continue to get pounded in the media.

And why not?

The club traded away star linebacker Khalil Mack to the Bears, a move that stunned everyone, including members of the Raiders themselves.

On Tuesday, Colin Cowherd was at a near loss for words.

Hear what the host of ‘The Herd’ had to say in the video up top.

For more, hear from Nick Wright …

… and Peter Schrager