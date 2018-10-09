Colin Cowherd: ‘They’re not perfect, but I have the Rams at No. 1’

Colin Cowherd still thinks the LA Rams are the best team in the NFL. He concedes that their defense is not perfect, but that he still feels like they are “a power offense with Todd Gurley.”

He’s not wrong: The Rams are first in net yardage, first in passing yards, first in receiving yards, and sixth in rushing yards, even ranking second in return yardage.

Check out what Colin Cowherd had to say (in the video up top) about the Rams during his show on Tuesday

The #Rams have punted just 8 times this season. That's the fewest punts thru 5 games since 1950 https://t.co/UgZDNngCy1 pic.twitter.com/hMBOYn9ctx — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 9, 2018

The Rams continue their road game stint against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:05p on FOX, where they should be heavily favored given the Broncos’ statistically weak defense and bottom five scoring offense.