Colin Cowherd: ‘The Raiders are trapped with Jon Gruden’

Colin Cowherd is not impressed with Jon Gruden’s coaching performance so far this season, and he thinks the Oakland Raiders may be trapped for the foreseeable future, given Gruden’s 10-year $100 million contract.

“I don’t know if it’s going to work, but they don’t have any options,” Cowherd said on Monday. “It has to work.”

The Raiders got a lot of negative attention when they traded their best player, Khalil Mack, to the Chicago Bears, and at 1-5, things have not been looking up for Oakland .

Nick Wright thinks the Raiders have, “One of the worst five offenses in football, one of the worst five defenses in football, and the special teams ain’t great.”

Wright sees that as the recipe for their disaster, in addition to what trading Mack may have done to the spirit of the team.

Cowherd discusses the Gruden situation with Tony Gonzalez and they agree the Raiders are underachieving based on their talent level, but Gonzalez argues that Gruden’s plan is going to require patience.

“They’re just making the batter, let alone putting it in the oven,” Gonzalez said. “I think he’s really building toward the future and [Gruden is] going to hit Vegas running, and he’s going to do it his way.”

The Raiders play at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1:05p.