Colin Cowherd slates the Chargers at fifth and the Rams at fourth in his Week 13 Herd Hierarchy

From no NFL teams to two impressive playoff bound squads, things are looking good in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Chargers are sitting at 9-3, one game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West, but they are also in a sizable lead for the Wild Card if they don’t beat out Kansas City for the No. 1 seed.

The Los Angeles Rams at 11-1 clinched the NFC West in their win against the Detroit Lions Sunday, and will likely either take the NFC’s number one seed into the playoffs or the second seed if the one game back New Orleans Saints surpass them.

Only one @NFL team is top 10 in: Total Offense

Scoring Offense

Total Defense

Scoring Defense And it's us. pic.twitter.com/3Pj9YxXeBr — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 4, 2018

Colin Cowherd again placed the Chargers as the fifth best team in the league and the Rams as the fourth, saying, “The Rams are better than the Chargers by a little bit ’cause I trust this star-studded team.”

However, Cowherd acknowledged that star-studded teams worry him since he sees some Rams players “freelancing on defense looking for home runs when they should be satisfied with doubles.”

165 total yards + 2 touchdowns 🙌 The best plays from @TG3II's Week 13 performance!#ToddTuesdays | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/7mHS5heHv9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 4, 2018

While the Chargers may have less household names, Cowherd believes Philip Rivers should be in the MVP discussion.

“Good lord, 100+ passer rating in 10 of his 12 games this year,” he said about Rivers, “the Chargers have the best receiving core in the league and deepest running back set in the league now too.”

The Chargers take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home at 1:05p on Sunday while the Rams travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at 5:20p.