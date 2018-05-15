Colin Cowherd puts Rams, Chargers in top-5 of NFL rosters

Is it football season yet??

With rookie minicamps underway and the OTA workouts just within reach, the smell of freshly trimmed grass 120-yards long is wafting through the air.

While there is still three months until any meaningful football is played, Colin Cowherd took the time to break down his top-10 NFL rosters heading into 2018 and both, yes both, Los Angeles teams made an appearance in an order you may not have guessed.

After the Rams decided to use free agency and trades to turnover their roster and the Chargers took the more conventional path through the draft, Cowherd believes both teams find themselves in the top-tier of NFL rosters.