‘Rams are significantly better’: Colin Cowherd ranks top NFC teams

Fresh off their first playoff appearance in 13 years, the Los Angeles Rams are not settling for just a postseason berth in 2018.

After acquiring All-Pro talent at multiple levels on the defensive side of the ball plus speedy Brandin Cooks as a deep-ball threat for Jared Goff, there is no reason to believe the Rams can’t compete for the franchise’s first Super Bowl since the Greatest Show on Turf and Colin Cowherd is jumping aboard the bandwagon.

On #TheHerd Tuesday, Cowherd ranked the top-10 teams in the NFC and had the Rams waaaaaaay up on his board.

The Rams kicked off their first set of OTA workouts Monday and will have two more three-day programs leading up to the start of mandatory minicamp June 12.