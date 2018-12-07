Colin Cowherd: Three reasons why I’m not feeling the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are 11-1 and NFC West champions for the second season in a row.

Plenty to a proud of from Sean McVay and Co.

But Colin Cowherd isn’t sold.

In fact, the host of ‘The Herd’ said the Chargers are the better team in Los Angeles right now.

On Friday, Cowherd laid out three reasons why he’s not feeling the Rams in the video up top.