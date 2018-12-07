Colin Cowherd: Three reasons why I’m not feeling the Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports West
The Los Angeles Rams are 11-1 and NFC West champions for the second season in a row.
Plenty to a proud of from Sean McVay and Co.
But Colin Cowherd isn’t sold.
Colin Cowherd slates the Chargers at fifth and the Rams at fourth in his Week 13 Herd Hierarchy
In fact, the host of ‘The Herd’ said the Chargers are the better team in Los Angeles right now.
On Friday, Cowherd laid out three reasons why he’s not feeling the Rams in the video up top.