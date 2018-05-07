Colin Cowherd: We all win if LeBron James ends up in Los Angeles

LeBron James is the best basketball player on the planet.

And imagine, just for a second, how great it would be to have his star power in Los Angeles?!

Will it happen this summer is the biggest question of them all!

"LeBron is carrying a team single-handedly… Kyrie's team doesn't look like they miss him." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CYjP7wqDxx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 7, 2018

Colin Cowherd discussed this topic on Monday’s edition of ‘The Herd’, stating we in LA would all be better off if LeBron and Paul George headed West this offseason.

Click on the video up top for more.