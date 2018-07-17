Colin Cowherd explains why the Chargers will win the AFC West this season

Let the pre-season predictions begin! If you are a Chargers fan there is much to be excited about.

Monday morning Colin Cowherd explained why he believes the Chargers will stand alone at the top of the AFC West by the end of this season. Cowherd gave credit to the Chargers’ pass rush, offensive weapons and addition of Mike Pouncey. Along with a roster to get the job done, Cowherd highlighted the teams schedule to help create a winning formula in Los Angeles.

The Chargers who went 9-7 last year look to return to the playoffs. Cowherd placed Kansas City in second place in the AFC West followed by Denver and Oakland.