Colin Cowherd boots Rams to 5th best team in NFL, boosts Chargers to 4th
Colin Cowherd had no choice but to raise the Los Angeles Chargers and lower the LA Rams in his weekly Herd Hierarchy after Week 9 in the NFL brought about some change in the Fight for Los Angeles. While the Chargers convincingly beat the Seattle Seahawks, the Rams felt their own shock in a brutal loss to the New Orleans Saints.
1. Saints
2. Patriots
3. Chiefs
4. Chargers
5. Rams@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 10 pic.twitter.com/mPUHNKLOm4
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 6, 2018
“Even when I had [the Rams] at number 1, I said they don’t have a consistent pass rush,” Cowherd said. “I don’t like this Dante Fowler move, he’s a me guy, he’s kind of doing his own thing…he doesn’t solve their pass rush problem.”
Cowherd believes their pass rush problem continues to look significant, especially as they were unable to muster a sack against the Saints.
– The @Saints haven't lost a game since Week 1.
– The @HoustonTexans started the season 0-3, haven't lost since.
– The @Patriots and @Chargers started 1-2.
How long can these teams keep their streaks alive? pic.twitter.com/zc4nyHsxAK
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2018
On the other end, Cowherd believes the Chargers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and that their win against the ‘Hawks was more favorable than the 25-17 score would suggest.
The Rams will now play the Seahawks on Sunday at 1:25p, while the Chargers play the Raiders at the same time on FOX.
