MLB Draft: CIF-SS stars Winn (Rangers), Turang (Brewers) taken in first round

A pair of Southern Section baseball stars are now first-round draft picks.

Pitcher Cole Winn, recently named the Gatorade Player of the Year for his exploits at Orange Lutheran, and shortstop Brice Turang of Santiago, were taken by the Rangers and Brewers, respectively, in Monday’s MLB Draft.

Winn (RHP, 6-foo-2, 210-pounds) was the 15th-overall selection; Turang (6-1, 165) went No. 21.

Winn recorded a 7-2 record on the mound with a 0.23 ERA in 62 IP with 101 strikeouts. He is committed to Mississippi State.

Turang, whose father, Brian Turang, played for the Mariners in 1993-94, Turang, hit .352 with five homers, 21 RBI and 23 runs scored in 88 at-bats. He is committed to LSU.